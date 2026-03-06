South Africa: Sassa Urges Beneficiaries to Respond to 30-Day Notice for Grant Reviews

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is urging social grant beneficiaries to respond to a 30-day notice requiring them to visit the agency's offices for a review, warning that failure to comply may lead to grants being suspended or terminated.

According to the agency, beneficiaries are formally notified before any grant is cancelled or allowed to lapse, in line with regulations governing the administration of social assistance.

In terms of Sub-regulation 32(2), a notice of suspension or cancellation must be delivered to the beneficiary or their appointed procurator through electronic communication or other means.

Meanwhile, Sub-regulation 32(4) requires the agency to investigate and verify all facts and circumstances surrounding the social assistance before taking a decision to suspend or cancel a grant.

SASSA said the review process is aimed at ensuring that only qualifying beneficiaries continue to receive social grants.

In Mpumalanga, the agency's third-quarter progress report showed that 12 151 beneficiaries were notified to visit SASSA offices for grant reviews. Of these, 2 303 grants were reviewed, while 221 grants lapsed after beneficiaries failed to respond to the notice.

SASSA Mpumalanga has appealed to beneficiaries to take the process seriously and respond to the notices to avoid disruptions in payments.

"The agency understands that many South Africans depend on social grants, but this does not mean that grants should be received fraudulently," SASSA said in a statement.

Beneficiaries who are unable to visit SASSA offices themselves may appoint a procurator to conduct the review on their behalf, provided the necessary documentation and procedures are followed.

For more information, beneficiaries can contact SASSA's toll-free number 0800 60 10 11 during working hours from Monday to Friday.