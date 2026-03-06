South Africa: Higher Education Helpdesk Resolves Over 55 000 Student Queries

More than 55 000 student queries have been resolved since the establishment of a student and stakeholder Helpdesk by Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, in August 2024.

The Helpdesk was established to serve as an interface between the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector, students and members of the public, seeking assistance and information.

So far, the helpdesk has managed 57 283 queries, with around 55 121 resolved and closed, achieving a 90% resolution rate.

The helpdesk provides quick, personalised support to students and stakeholders, focusing on enquiries about the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), registration status, and issues such as delays in results, diplomas and certificates.

"The work of the Helpdesk closely aligns with my vision of connecting higher education with our communities. Every day through the Helpdesk, we support students and stakeholders by providing a direct platform for them to escalate their queries and grievances. It pleases me to see the Helpdesk growing and reaching the 55 000 milestone in resolved enquiries. This shows we are making a difference and positively impacting students and stakeholders," the Deputy Minister said in a statement on Thursday.

To effectively assist students and stakeholders, the helpdesk works closely with the department's internal Exam and Diploma section and with the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and University branches within the Department and NSFAS.

"With the increasing volume of queries, we are now transitioning to a digital Helpdesk for a faster, smarter, more accessible solution. In the meantime, please contact my Helpdesk by email at Dmsdesk@Dhet.gov.za," said the Deputy Minister.

"The helpdesk email account was created on Wednesday, 14 August 2024. This was [done ] by the Deputy Minister's Office following her appointment in July 2024," the Deputy Minister's office said.