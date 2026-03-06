South Africa: Bronkhorstspruit Gets Water Relief As Government Intervention Delivers New Borehole

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina will this morning officiate the handover of a newly completed borehole in Bronkhorstspruit, Tshwane, as part of government's interventions to increase water supply to the area.

The handover will take place at the Indlu Yokuthula Service Center in Sokhulumi, Bronkhorstspruit, under the Department of Water and Sanitation's International Women's Day 2026 Ministerial Engagement and the Water Month Flagship Programme.

"The intervention is part of government's ongoing commitment to expanding reliable access to water and advancing women's empowerment through sustainable Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives.

"This milestone not only improves local water access but also serves as a strategic platform to mobilise support for the Sector Wide Women in Water Programmatic Approach 2026 - 2030.

"The framework aims to strengthen gender mainstreaming across the water and sanitation sector, while advancing women's leadership, skills development, entrepreneurship and economic participation," the department said.

According to the department, the ministerial engagement will convene women leaders across the water sector, water boards and entities, business leaders, private sector partners, non-governmental organisations, civil society, rural women representatives, and educational institutions.

Stakeholders are expected to pledge their commitment to accelerating opportunities for women and building a more inclusive and equitable water industry.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa elevated water to one of the country's most pressing concerns, from large cities such as Johannesburg, to smaller towns like Knysna and rural areas such as Giyani.

The President announced the establishment of a National Water Crisis Committee, which he will personally chair. This as government intensifies efforts to confront South Africa's deepening water challenges.

"We have all seen the pain that our people have been expressing through demonstrations in various parts of Gauteng. These protests have been fuelled by frustrations over inadequate and unreliable access to basic services such as water," President Ramaphosa said at that time.

The President explained that the National Water Crisis Committee will ensure that action is taken swiftly to address these challenges and strengthen coordination across all spheres of government.

"This structure will bring together all existing efforts into a single coordinating body. It will deploy technical experts and resources from national government to municipalities facing water challenges. It will ensure that action is taken swiftly and effectively to address the problem," he said.

March is a month of landmark observances, including National Water Month, International Women's Day, and Human Rights Day. International Women's Day is commemorated globally on 8 March, drawing attention to gender equality and the empowerment of women, with a strong link to water issues.

Meanwhile, National Water Month highlights progress in delivering water as a constitutional human right in South Africa, while acknowledging persistent challenges of water scarcity.

The programme also aligns to this year's United Nations's World Water Day theme -- 'Water and Gender', with the slogan: 'Where Water Flows, Equality Grows', which implore governments worldwide to centre women and girls in water solutions, ensuring their voices, leadership, and agency are fully recognised in water decision-making.

The theme also highlights a transformative, rights-based approach to solving the water challenges.