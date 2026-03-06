Kenya: M-Pesa Adds 6mn New Users to Reach 40mn

Nairobi — Safaricom's mobile money platform M-Pesa has risen by 6 million to hit 40 million monthly active users, up from 34 million in 2024.

Launched on March 6, 2007, M-Pesa has evolved from a simple person-to-person money transfer service into a broad financial ecosystem supporting payments, savings, credit and investment products used by millions of Kenyans daily.

Safaricom says the platform has also lowered barriers to wealth-building opportunities, enabling more users to plan, save and invest through mobile financial tools.

Today, M-Pesa hosts a range of financial solutions including the Ziidi Money Market Fund (MMF), Ziidi Trader investment platform, Fuliza overdraft facility and KCB M-PESA lending service.

The platform also powers business and merchant payments through Lipa na M-PESA, Pochi la Biashara and GlobalPay, helping enterprises and small traders accept digital payments.

"Our goal is to give Kenyans, and Africa at large, digital financial tools to empower them to be more prosperous," said Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa.

"Reaching 40 million monthly active customers in Kenya is a milestone we celebrate, as we recommit to enable every Kenyan to transact safely, grow their savings, and build their wealth."

Safaricom said continued investments in technology infrastructure, fraud-prevention systems and customer awareness have strengthened M-PESA's security and reliability.

The growth of the platform also signals a broader shift toward mobile-led financial inclusion, where technology is helping bridge gaps in access to formal banking services as digital finance expands across Africa.