Kenya: World Bank Commits Sh64.6bn to Upgrade Nairobi Commuter Rail

6 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The World Bank has committed $500.00 million (64.6billion) to transform the Nairobi Metropolitan Area (NMA) mobility landscape.

According to the Bretton Woods institution, the financing will support the upgrade of the 57 km Nairobi Central-Thika commuter rail into a modern urban rail system, improve safety, and create jobs.

"The project aims to transform the Nairobi Metropolitan Area (NMA) mobility landscape by upgrading the commuter rail into a modern urban rail system, reforming the institutional framework for urban transport, and supporting integrated land use planning around stations."

The project, which is still at the concept review stage, is expected to enhance commuter corridors, improve spatial transformation, and expand mobility options across the city.

"To improve selected commuter rail corridors in the Nairobi Metropolitan Area to support spatial transformation, improved mobility and safety, and large-scale job creation."

Kenya will implement the project through Kenya Railways and the Ministry of Roads and Transport, with the total estimated cost standing at $1.7 billion (Sh219.3 billion).

The World Bank financing is part of broader funding from other sources.

The project also plans to incorporate institutional reforms for urban transport and integrated land-use planning around stations, setting the stage for a more sustainable urban mobility network in Nairobi.

