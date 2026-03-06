Uganda: MTN Entebbe Ladies Open Kicks Off Women's Month With Regional Golf Triumph

The 15th edition of the MTN Entebbe Ladies Open concluded on Saturday, February 28, at the historic Entebbe Club, with Kenya's Mercy Nyanchama claiming the championship.

Nyanchama finished with a gross score of 220, dedicating her victory to her late mother, who passed away just days before the tournament began.

Tanzania's Neema Olomi was the runner-up, while Uganda's Peace Kabasweka, the defending 2024 champion, rounded out the top three.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

This year's championship went beyond scores and rankings. Held as the first ladies' golf event on the national calendar, the tournament marked the start of Uganda's Women's Month and aligned with the International Women's Day 2026 theme, "Give to Gain."

Players and Lady Captains from clubs across Uganda and the region gathered not only to compete but also to support one another, creating an atmosphere of solidarity and celebration.

A symbolic moment highlighted the inclusive spirit of the event, as male participants in the Subsidiary category teed off from the ladies' boxes, showing respect for the women at the heart of the tournament.

Maureen Okura, Lady Captain of Entebbe Club, described the event as "not just a competition -- it was a celebration of women showing up for women," adding that the turnout reflected both the growth and the promise of women's golf in Uganda.

Backed by a UGX 10 million prize package sponsored by MTN Uganda, the tournament attracted players from Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, and across Uganda.

The sponsorship, according to Justina Icabala, Enterprise Segment Manager at MTN Uganda, represents a strategic investment in women's sport.

"We see women's golf not as a niche, but as a strategic space for growth and empowerment," she said, emphasizing the impact of visibility and networking opportunities created through the championship.

The event also provided a platform for the convergence of the business and sporting communities at the newly refurbished Entebbe Clubhouse, underscoring the broader influence of women's sport beyond the fairways.

As Uganda moves through Women's Month, the MTN Entebbe Ladies Open has set a standard for the role of sporting events in promoting women's achievement and camaraderie.

The championship's success demonstrates that consistent, intentional investment in women's sport can inspire athletes and audiences alike.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Sport Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With International Women's Day approaching on March 8, the tournament has not only celebrated competition but also the collective effort to build the future of women's golf in Uganda -- one tournament at a time.