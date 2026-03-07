Kenya: Death Toll From Nairobi Floods Rises to 23

Scenes devastation in Nairobi: Over 23 feared dead as flash floods plunge the city into chaos, submerging vehicles and washing away homes.
7 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The death toll following heavy overnight rains that triggered severe flooding across Nairobi and surrounding areas, has risen to 23 fatalities.

National Police Service Spokesman Muchiri Nyagah says the most affected areas include Mukuru, Kibra, Mathare, Huruma, South B and C, Pipeline/Embakasi, Roysambu, Kahawa West, Githurai, and parts of Westlands.

He said authorities are closely monitoring the situations on sections of Uhuru Highway, Mombasa Road, the Thika Superhighway, Jogoo Road, Enterprise Road, and Lang'ata Road.

The Police Spokesperson reported that 29 people were successfully rescued from various locations and are receiving the necessary support.

National Police Service is in the meantime urging the public to exercise extreme caution, observe the Highway Code and to continue to report any distress situations or emergencies through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, and 112, or via WhatsApp 0709 570 000.

