Sudan: Dozens Killed in Drone Strikes On Markets in Kordofan and East Darfur

Abu Zabad / Ed Daein / Dar El Salaam / Abu Karinka / El Fula / Delling — At least 34 people were killed and 63 injured when drone strikes hit the town of Abu Zabad in West Kordofan yesterday, according to the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), which is aligned with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Most of the victims were women and children.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that the strikes targeted Abu Zabad market, causing dozens of casualties and panic among residents.

Tasees spokesperson Alaa Nugud condemned the attacks and said targeting unarmed civilians in towns, villages, and displacement camps with drones constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity.

'Strike hits Ed Daein'

Medical sources told Radio Dabanga that at least six people were killed and several others injured in a drone strike targeting the fuel market in Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, earlier today. Residents reported thick smoke rising over the city following the attack.

Tasees said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) carried out the strike and that it hit civilian areas rather than military targets.

The coalition also reported drone attacks on civilians in East Darfur's Dar El Salaam, south of Abu Karinka, leaving dozens dead and injured.

Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain an immediate comment from the Sudanese Armed Forces.

'Escalation in Kordofan'

More than 70 people have reportedly been killed in recent days in towns across West Kordofan, including El Fula, in new drone attacks attributed to the SAF.

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society announced the death of volunteer Umm Salama Mohammed Abdullah after a shell struck Delling in South Kordofan on Thursday.