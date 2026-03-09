Sudanese Journalists Syndicate - '7 Media Workers Missing, or Detained By SAF and RSF'

Amsterdam / Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate has expressed deep concern over the continued cases of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention affecting journalists in the capital and in the regions of Darfur and Sennar state. The syndicate says it has documented three cases of enforced disappearance and four cases of arrest, with some detentions lasting as long as a year.

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, the Rapid Support Forces in Nyala, South Darfur, arrested a number of women, including female journalists, and transferred them to the Korea prison. They have not been released yet, despite having been detained for more than a week without clear reasons, charges, or being brought to trial. Among those detained in Nyala are media broadcaster Ishraqah Abdulrahman, radio journalist Zahraa Muhammad Al-Hassan, radio journalist Mawaheb Ibrahim, and Dr Manahil Mustafa El Sanousi, director of El Manhal Centre for Training and Capacity Building.

Enforced disappearances

According to the jornalists syndicate'a latest statement, the journalists reported still missing include Ashraf El Habr, who disappeared from Omdurman in November 2024. The party responsible for his disappearance remains unknown.

Also missing is Issam Mohammed Haroun, Director-General of the State Broadcasting and Television Authority, who was forcibly disappeared in El Fasher in North Darfur on 30 August 2025.

A third journalist, Musab El Hadi, has been missing since 2 October 2025. The identity of those responsible for his disappearance is also unknown.

Arrests

The syndicate said Abdelaziz Mahmoud Saleh Arja, a cameraman for Sudan TV in Zalingei, remains in detention after being arrested by the Sudanese Armed Forces in Port Sudan on 29 April 2024.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Support Forces continue to hold Mustafa Fadl El Mawla (Abu Quwa), Director-General of the Central Darfur Radio and Television Authority, who was arrested in Zalingei on 25 September 2025.

The Sudanese Armed Forces are also continuing to detain photojournalist Nader Min Allah in El Damazin, where he has been held since 4 October last year.

In addition, Ammar Ibrahim was arrested in El Fasher on 26 October by the Rapid Support Forces and remains in custody.

Calls for action

The syndicate called for an immediate investigation, the disclosure of the journalists' whereabouts, and the immediate and unconditional release of all detained journalists, while ensuring their physical and psychological safety.

It also urged organisations concerned with press freedom, including the United Nations, to exert pressure to halt such violations and hold those responsible accountable.

The syndicate stressed that journalists are not parties to the conflict, and that any arrest or enforced disappearance constitutes a violation of international law and a threat to press freedom and the safety of media workers.