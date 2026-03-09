Rwanda: Kagame Bids Farewell to Outgoing UN Envoy

President Paul Kagame on Sunday, March 8, met with the outgoing United Nations Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, Ozonnia Ojielo, for a farewell meeting at Urugwiro Village, marking the end of the Nigerian diplomat's tenure in the country.

Ojielo, who has served as the UN's top representative in Rwanda since 2023, expressed appreciation for the collaboration he experienced during his time in the country.

In a message posted on X after the meeting, the diplomat thanked Rwanda's leadership and institutions for a strong partnership with the UN country team.

"My deepest gratitude to His Excellency President Kagame and the Government of Rwanda for four years of outstanding collaboration between the Government and the UN Country Team," Ojielo said.

"Anyone who serves in Rwanda retains a bit of the country for the rest of their lives. Thank you, Rwanda," he added.

The farewell meeting comes as Ojielo concludes his assignment coordinating the activities of the United Nations system in Rwanda, where the UN works with the government on a wide range of development priorities.

Ojielo had also paid a courtesy visit to First Lady Jeannette Kagame on February 26, where discussions highlighted cooperation between the UN and the Imbuto Foundation in advancing development initiatives.