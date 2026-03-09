Kenya: Chepkirui Cruises to Victory At Nagoya Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 8, 2026 - Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui cruised to victory at the Nagoya Women's Marathon in Japan on Sunday morning.

Chepkirui clocked 2:21:54 to cut the tape, ahead of Japan's Sayaka Sato who came a close second in 2:21:56.

Ethiopia's Aynalem Desta clocked 2:22:37 to claim the final podium place.

Victory on Sunday was the second straight one for Chepkirui who won last year's edition of the same competition after timing 2:20:40.

For all her troubles, she has pocketed 250,000 USD in prize money.