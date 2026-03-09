Botswana: Ministry Heightens Polio Surveillance After Virus Detection

Gaborone — Ministry of Health authorities are strengthening polio surveillance and preparedness measures while working with international and regional partners to reduce the risk of the virus entering the country.

According to a press release from Ministry of Health, there is a detection of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in neighbouring countries, including districts that share borders with Botswana.

The release further states that the virus was identified through environmental surveillance systems that monitor wastewater for signs of infectious diseases.

According to the release, Botswana has not recorded any confirmed cases of poliovirus in recent years.

"The last detection occurred in 2023 through environmental surveillance rather than a clinical case," the statement notes.

However, health officials say the recent circulation of the virus in neighbouring countries raises the risk of cross-border transmission.

The ministry says polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects children under the age of five.

"Caused by the poliovirus, the disease spreads mainly through the faecal-oral route and less commonly, through contaminated food or water. Early symptoms may include fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting, neck stiffness and pain in the limbs," the release notes.

It further states that while most infected individuals recover, a small proportion of cases can lead to paralysis, which is often permanent, also adding that there is currently no cure for polio, but the disease can be effectively prevented through vaccination.

The release adds that global health authorities, including the World Health Organisation, continue to target polio for worldwide eradication through immunisation and surveillance programmes.

The release further states that health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures to protect children and communities.

It also advises the public to ensure that all children receive their routine vaccinations, including the polio vaccine, according to the national immunisation schedule, maintain good hygiene and sanitation practices and seek immediate medical attention if a child develops sudden weakness or paralysis of the limbs.

The ministry states that vaccination remains the most effective protection against polio hence it urges parents and caregivers to ensure children are fully immunised. ENDS

BOPA