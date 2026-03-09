Botswana: Boko Refutes Death Penalty Opposition Allegations

8 March 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Thamani Shabani

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko has refuted allegations that he opposes the death penalty.

Addressing the Botswana National Front (BNF) leadership forum in Francistown on March 7, President Boko said his obligation as a lawyer, was to respect and implement the law.

He noted that the Clemency Committee had never recommended execution to him, rendering criticisms baseless.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Boko, who is also BNF leader, vowed the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) would retain power in the 2029 general elections.

He said indicators suggested that the coalition government would win in 2029.

He therefore urged BNF members and coalition partners to work together to achieve this goal, stating that the former ruling Botswana Democratic Party was no longer a viable opposition force.

The BNF leader cautioned party members to respect the rule of law, prevent corruption, and combat gender-based violence.

He advised members to behave responsibly, avoid character assassination, and focus on serving Batswana.

President Boko stressed the importance of patriotism, discipline, and unity within the party and coalition.

He warned that any member engaging in sabotage or misconduct would face disciplinary action, including possible removal from office.

BNF Vice President, Mr Moeti Mohwasa, echoed the call for unity, discipline, and support for the party leadership, emphasising that these were crucial to winning the 2029 general election.

Mr Mohwasa urged party members to recruit new members, shun opposition parties and work toward retaining power in the next general election.

BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.