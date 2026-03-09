Kenya: Migori Bridge Closed By KeNHA Due to the Rising Water Levels of the River Migori

8 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairob — Motorists in Migori have been urged to use the Kiringi Bridge along the Migori-Kehancha Road after KeNHA temporarily closed the Migori Bridge, after a section of its wall showed signs of structural weakness.

The closure has been caused by the rising levels in the River Migori following the ongoing heavy rains within the region.

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko has urged motorists to cooperate with the law enforcers and use the alternative route to avoid endangering their lives.

Already Migori and Kuja rivers have burst their banks, affecting businesses and rendering some homeless. In Migori town, the waters from the River Migori have affected businesses in town, with the most affected being the Marindi market.

The overflow of waters in both River Migori and River Kuja has been contributed to by heavy rains upstream being experienced in the Counties of Narok and Bomet.

Last week, a section of the footbridge adjacent to the Migori Main bridge was washed away by the ravaging waters of the River Migori.

The rising waters have increased the volumes of the River Migori and Kuja that empties its water in Lake Victoria.

The continuous rain upstream will definitely cause havoc in Nyatike sub-county. Already, some families at Angugo area in Nyatike have been displaced by the backflow of water from Lake Victoria.

