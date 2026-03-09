Kenya: Nakuru Leaders Warn of Further Flood Calamities If Action Not Taken

Nakuru — Local leaders in Nakuru County are urging both county and national disaster management teams to act swiftly in flood-prone areas to prevent further loss of life and property as heavy rains continue across the country.

Speaking after a Sunday service at Full Gospel Church in Molo, the leaders, including Dan Mwangi, Geoffrey Mwangi, and Wairimo Kabogo, criticised both county and national leadership for failing to heed warnings from the Kenya Meteorological Department, which they say could have prevented the losses witnessed over the past four days.

"The government had prior warnings from the meteorological department, yet no measures were taken to protect vulnerable communities. The results have been tragic," the leaders said.

They warned that continued inaction could worsen the impact of ongoing rains, calling for immediate deployment of disaster response teams, early evacuation of high-risk areas, and provision of emergency relief to affected families.

In addition to the call for urgent action, the leaders urged Kenyans to register as voters to ensure the election of leaders who prioritise the welfare of citizens.

"The floods are a stark reminder that leadership must be accountable and responsive. Kenyans must use their vote to elect those who genuinely care about the people," they said.

The heavy rainfall in Nakuru has so far caused significant damage to homes, roads, and farmlands, with several communities cut off and relief efforts ongoing.