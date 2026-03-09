Kenya: Kalonzo, Gachagua to Sue State After Church Entry Block in Meru

Nairobi — United Alternative Government Alliance leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Rigathi Gachagua say they will pursue constitutional and legal action against the government after they were denied entry to attend the induction of Reverend David Muthuia Mwiti as Bishop of the Methodist Church of Kenya Kaaga Synod in Meru.

Musyoka criticised the move, describing it as unfortunate, unnecessary and a violation of Articles 32 and 36 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of worship and freedom of assembly.

"We further call on the Law Society of Kenya and all defenders of constitutional rights to take note. I am a member of LSK. The weaponisation of police against worshipping citizens is a matter that must not be allowed to pass without consequence. We shall pursue all available legal and constitutional avenues in response to what happened in Meru today," Musyoka said.

The Wiper Democratic Movement leader alleged that police officers were acting under direct instructions from Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to block their attendance.

"When Kindiki directs the police to stop Kenyan citizens from entering a place of worship, he is not enforcing the law -- he is breaking it," he said.

Following the incident, the opposition leaders attended a Sunday service at the East Africa Pentecostal Church in Njotene Parish, Buuri Constituency, Meru County.

Gachagua claimed that police officers, including a large deployment of the General Service Unit (GSU), had been stationed at the church to restrict entry.

He condemned the move, saying places of worship should remain neutral spaces open to all believers regardless of political affiliation.

"I am asking our brother from Tharaka to stop being used to divide the Mt. Kenya region. Stop intimidating the people of Meru. They are peaceful and hardworking people," Gachagua said.

The two leaders were accompanied by Justin Muturi, leader of the Democratic Party, former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi and several other elected leaders.

Deputy President Kindiki later addressed a roadside rally, saying political leaders visiting Meru County must maintain discipline and avoid incitement that could disrupt peace in the region.

He criticised his predecessor Gachagua, accusing him of disrespecting leaders and misleading residents with political rhetoric.

"I have warned you many times to stop arrogance and disrespect, but it seems you do not listen. You must respect me, the people of Meru and other leaders," Kindiki said.

The Deputy President also questioned Gachagua's development record during his tenure in office.

"While serving as Deputy President, you did not bring any meaningful development here. Now you come back with the narrative of a one-term presidency to mislead people," Kindiki said.