Mozambique: Chapo Calls for Respect for Women's Rights

8 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Sunday called for respect for women's rights throughout the world, and particularly for Mozambican women.

In a message marking International Women's Day, Chapo stressed the central role played by women in the development of the country. 8 March, he said, is a special moment for recognising the gains made in promoting the fundamental rights of women and girls.

He called for reflection on the challenges that still persist in building a more just and equal society.

Chapo said that this year's celebrations are taking place under the watchword of "Rights, Justice and Action for all Women and Girls'.

He noted that women account for over half the Mozambican population, and pledged that women will receive special attention in public policies and in the promotion of social welfare.

Chapo rejected any form of discrimination or violence against women. Gender equality, he said, "is a fundamental step to the construction of a more just and inclusive society', in line with the provisions of the Mozambican constitution, which states that men and women are equal before the law.

