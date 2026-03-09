Angolan President Dismayed By Death of 22 People in Road Accident in Munenga

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow on Saturday over the death of 22 people in a serious road accident that occurred early this morning in the municipality of Munenga, in the central province of Cuanza-Sul.

The Head of State said that he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy, which has once again plunged Angolan families into mourning and left a painful mark on the country's roads.

"Having learned of the tragic road accident that occurred early this morning in the municipality of Munenga, in the province of Cuanza Sul, which left more than two dozen people dead, I bow my head in memory of the deceased citizens", the message reds.

According to João Lourenço, the Executive, through its specialised bodies, is investigating the causes of the accident, while ensuring urgent and differentiated assistance to those injured in the accident.

President João Lourenço said that the incident had left many Angolan families in mourning, which is why he expressed his solidarity with the families affected.

"On behalf of myself and the Angolan Executive, I express my deepest condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in this tragedy", he said.

João Lourenço also expresses his wish for a speedy recovery for those citizens who suffered injuries, with the hope that they will soon return to their families.

The statement concludes by emphasising that the accident is yet another serious road accident in the country, a phenomenon that continues to concern the Angolan authorities and society.

ART/DAN/jmc