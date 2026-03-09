Angola Acknowledges Existing Structural Challenges in Fisheries Sector

Talatona --The Secretary of State for Fisheries and Marine Resources, Álvaro dos Santos, acknowledged the structural challenges in the fisheries sector that require firm and coordinated responses, and pointed to the blue economy as a strategic axis for Angola's sustainable development.

Addressing the 4th Conference on Sustainability and Blue Economy, the official identified illegal fishing, the fragility of the value chain, and the need to effectively include fishing communities -- which should play a central role in the management and conservation of resources -- as key challenges.

Dos Santos stressed that the country's extensive Atlantic coastline and marine heritage represent economic opportunities and national strategic assets. He emphasized the need for an integrated approach that balances economic investment, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda.

The Secretary of State spoke of the need to turning marine potential into domestic economic value, with infrastructure development, local processing, attracting private investment, and creating skilled jobs, especially for young people.

He stressed the importance of environmental conservation and proposed measures such as the creation and management of marine protected areas, the recovery of degraded ecosystems, and the fight against marine pollution, ensuring ecological resilience to climate change.

Alvaro dos Santos added that the future of the sea "is not an abstraction, but a decision," and called for the active participation of all sectors so that the debates translate into concrete actions for Angola and future generations.

Synergy is a periodic conference-format event held by ARC - Business Communication Consulting, which aims to promote the exchange of knowledge, best practices, and partnerships between public and private institutions.

This year's edition brings together policymakers, managers, academics, non-governmental organizations, local communities, and international partners to discuss practical and policy solutions aimed at the sustainable development of the multiple resources provided by Angola.

Topics such as "Challenges and Perspectives for Angola," "Sea Security," "Renewable Energy and Logistics," and "Conversation Among Policymakers" will also be addressed. GIG/QCB/AMP