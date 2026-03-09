Zimbabwe: Defiant Madhuku Vows to Stop Mnangagwa's Term Extension Despite Crackdown On Anti-2030 Proponents

LOVEMORE Madhuku, leader of opposition National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party, has vowed to mobilise citizens to stop proposals to rewrite the country's Constitution inorder to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office, among other governance changes.

A defiant Madhuku, who was recently beaten up by unknown assailants alongside his supporters for resisting Constitutional Amendment Number 3, addressed scores of his party supporters at his office in Harare this Saturday.

The venue of the meeting was the same place where he was badly assaulted by suspected Zanu PF apparatchiks, allegedly as police watched.

Speaking at the weekend indaba, Madhuku told his party supporters that the NCA is opposed to plans by Zanu PF and Mnangagwa to extend his incumbency beyond 2028.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The NCA's founding principles have been to advocate for constitutionalism, establishment of strong State institutions and observing the rule of law. What Zanu PF seeks to do must be resisted by all means, we will not allow them to strip citizens of the right to vote for the President of the country, extend the term of Parliament and sitting councillors without going to a referendum," said Madhuku.

Madhuku, a University of Zimbabwe (UZ) law professor, said his formation will conduct a nationwide mobilisation exercise to push Zimbabweans to resist the impending changes to the country's supreme law.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International Zimbabwe's Executive Director, Lucia Masuka, has described the March 1 brutal attack against Madhuku, Effort Manono and others as unwarranted clampdown on dissent.

"This violent attack is a blatant violation of the rights to personal security, freedom of expression, and peaceful assembly.

"This assault is the latest outrage targeting critics opposed to changing the Constitution to allow the extension of presidential term limits. Zimbabwean authorities must immediately end the escalating crackdown on peaceful dissent, which has seen public meetings banned and critics brutally attacked, arbitrarily detained, and silenced.

"Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently, and effectively investigate the attacks on these NCA members and bring to justice those suspected to be responsible.

"Authorities must ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims and their families. They must create an environment that guarantees and ensures the effective exercise of the human rights of everyone in the country, including the rights to freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly, allowing everyone to peacefully express their opinions without the risk of interference, intimidation, attacks, or reprisals.