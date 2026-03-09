Zimbabwe: Dynamos and Tel One Match Abandoned Due to Waterlogged Pitch

8 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) called off the match between Tel One and Dynamos Saturday due to a waterlogged pitch at Ascot Stadium in Gweru.

Heavy downpours in the Midlands capital city Saturday morning led to the decision after match officials deemed the venue unfit to host the game.

In a statement, the PSL said, "The Premier Soccer League wishes to advise all stakeholders that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Telone FC and Dynamos FC, which was scheduled to take place today at Ascot Stadium, has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch following persistent rainfall.

"In the interest of player safety and to preserve the quality of the playing surface, a decision has been made in accordance with the PSL Rules and Regulations to defer the fixture due to force majeure."

PSL added that the game has since been rescheduled to Sunday, with hopes that the pitch will no longer be waterlogged.

The match has now been rescheduled for today, Sunday, 8 March 2026, at 10am.

"The Premier Soccer League regrets any inconvenience caused and appreciates the support of all our stakeholders," PSL added.

