Uganda: MP Akol Defends Parliament, Says No Institution in Uganda Is Without Problems

Kilak North Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Acholi Parliamentary Group (APG), Anthony Akol, has defended Parliaments performance saying that no institution in the country is without challenges.

Speaking to Canary Mugume during Next Big Talk hosted by Next Radio on Saturday, Akol emphasised that leaders are meant to address problems, rather than pretending they do not exist.

"There's no institution in Uganda that has no problems. If there were none, we'd be useless. Leaders are there to solve them. The way people put it, it's as if Uganda's Parliament is totally useless and needs fixing, as if someone from heaven will. That's totally wrong," he said.

Akol acknowledged that while Parliament cannot solve every problem faced by Ugandans, it plays a critical role in addressing national issues.

"You can't tell me the 12th Parliament will solve every Ugandan problem. Some problems will remain, others will come up to replace them. That's how life is," he said.

Akol further described Parliament's challenges as the "3 Ps" -- the public, press, and the President -- noting that even the President is sometimes misinformed.

Akol's comments come amidst recent endorsements by PresidentMuseveni, who also serves as Chairman of the NRM, having endorsed incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa for retention.

The endorsement followed resolutions adopted during the eighth meeting of the fifth Central Executive Committee (CEC) held on February 20, 2026.

The resolutions were signed by Museveni and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, confirming the party's intention to front Among and Tayebwa as official candidates for the top parliamentary positions.

Party officials indicated that the names will be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for formal adoption as flag bearers when the 12th Parliament convenes.

Several Members of Parliament, from both the ruling party and the opposition, have expressed interest in the top leadership of the 12th Parliament.

Among them is Democratic Party (DP) President and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, who recently confirmed his bid for Speaker after conducting nationwide consultations.

Other contenders include incumbent Speaker Anita Among of the NRM, Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County and State Minister for Housing, Florence Asiimwe Akiiki, Masindi District Woman MP, and Yorke Odria Alioni, MP for Aringa South County, all affiliated with the NRM.

The race has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched and most talked of political contests of the year.