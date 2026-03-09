South Africa: Police Seize Drugs Worth R2.8m At OR Tambo International

8 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Police at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) have seized drugs with an estimated street value of R2.8 million.

"During routine day-to-day operations, police made the first discovery of crystal meth worth R2.2 million at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday. The meth was destined for the Philippines from South Africa," the police said in a statement.

The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse, where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672 000 was discovered on Thursday.

"The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined for South Africa. The drugs have been seized and investigations are underway to track down the traffickers of these drugs," the police said.

