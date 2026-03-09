South Africa: Cape Town Fires Displace Over 500 Residents - South African News Briefs - March 9, 2026

Cape Town Fires Displace Over 500 Residents

More than 500 people have been displaced after fires broke out in the Imizamo Yethu and Masiphumelele informal settlements in Cape Town, reports EWN. Preliminary reports indicate that about 100 structures were damaged in Imizamo Yethu. The extent of damage in Masiphumelele is still being assessed. City services and disaster management teams were on site addressing damage to infrastructure, including toilets, standpipes, and a burst water pipe. Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has said that relief efforts will continue as authorities confirm the number of affected residents.

Govt Says No Need to Recall Menstrual Products

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has said there is no need to recall menstrual products as they do not pose a health risk, reports EWN. This comes after a study by the University of the Free State (UFS), which found small amounts of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), including parabens and bisphenols, in 16 popular sanitary products. Motsoaledi said the chemicals, which can mimic hormones in the body, are present in very low concentrations and do not pose an immediate health risk. He said that such chemicals are common in everyday environments, including food, household products, and cosmetics.

Five Killed, 60 Injured in N6 Bus Crash

Five people were killed and 60 others injured after a crash between a VW Polo and a bus on the N6 near East London, reports EWN. The Eastern Cape Department of Transport said the bus was carrying 60 Zimbabwean nationals. They were all taken to the hospital with varying injuries. Transport department spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said that a case of culpable homicide and reckless driving has been opened at Stutterheim Police Station. Komisa said that law enforcement agencies will investigate the cause of the crash.

