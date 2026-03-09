Kenya: NTSA Rolls Out Instant Traffic Fines System With SMS Alerts to Motorists

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has officially launched the long-anticipated Instant Fines Traffic Management System, a digital platform that automatically issues traffic violation notices to motorists.

The move follows a directive by President William Ruto aimed at strengthening road safety and reducing corruption in traffic enforcement.

In a public notice on Monday, NTSA confirmed that the system is now live and will automatically send traffic violation notifications via SMS to motorists detected committing offences.

"This process [is] fully automated and operates without human intervention, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and accountability in traffic enforcement," the authority said.

Under the new system, motorists committing traffic offences will receive instant notifications on their mobile phones.

Motorists must settle the fines within seven days through the branch network of KCB Group.

NTSA warned that failure to pay on time will attract interest charges, and motorists with outstanding penalties will not access NTSA service platforms pending payment of fines.

Prompt response

The agency advised motorists to comply with traffic regulations and respond promptly to notifications issued through the system.

The rollout follows a directive issued by President Ruto on March 2, instructing the Ministry of Transport and NTSA to implement the instant fines programme within one month and install road surveillance cameras in major urban centres.

During a high-level road safety meeting under the National Council on the Administration of Justice, the President criticized delays in implementing reforms designed to address rising road fatalities and corruption in traffic enforcement.

"So I think we just must call it what it is. I have always wondered why we have taken forever. Why don't we enforce the instant fines program? Why haven't we rolled out the cameras on our roads?" Ruto said, urging Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir to expedite implementation.

"It is my position, Waziri, that within the shortest time possible, let us roll out the cameras. We've been discussing this forever. You know, when can we have the cameras on the roads?"

Taming bribery

The President said the automated system would eliminate direct interactions between motorists and traffic police officers, a move aimed at reducing bribery.

The reforms are part of broader proposals to amend the Traffic Act and introduce administrative penalties and a demerit point system for driving licences, shifting minor traffic offences away from lengthy court processes.

The government sees the move as critical in tackling Kenya's growing road safety crisis.

Government data shows the country records over 4,000 road deaths annually, with 5,009 fatalities reported last year, representing an increase from the previous year.

Road crashes are estimated to cost the economy about Sh450 billion annually, roughly five percent of Kenya's Gross Domestic Product.

The government is also pursuing wider digital reforms in the transport sector, including integration of traffic enforcement systems with law enforcement, prosecutors, and the judiciary to enhance transparency and efficiency.

Additional measures under consideration include the deployment of body-worn cameras for traffic officers, stricter anti-bribery mechanisms, and improved monitoring of enforcement officers.

President Ruto said digitisation had already demonstrated effectiveness in reducing corruption across government systems.

"Road safety must be pursued through a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach," he said, adding that the reforms mark a shift from pilot initiatives toward a full national transformation of road safety management.