Rwanda: Farmers Join Fight to Restore Forests in Eastern Province

Four to five decades ago, Rwanda's Eastern Province had significant forest cover. Once characterised by rolling hills, plains, savannahs, wetlands and grasslands, the region has since experienced widespread deforestation as communities cleared land for agriculture and relied heavily on charcoal, firewood, and timber for construction.

Today, however, the government's commitment to restore two million hectares of degraded and deforested land by 2030 is beginning to reverse that trend.

The Eastern Province, comprising Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Kirehe, Ngoma, Nyagatare and Rwamagana districts remains the only region in the country where deforestation has historically outpaced afforestation.

Between 2009 and 2019, about 65,807 hectares of forest were lost, around 9 percent more than the area that was replanted, according to the Rwanda Forest Cover Map.

"Due to such deforestation, you can rarely see trees in some areas. The demand for charcoal and firewood has made the situation worse," said Felecien Nshimiyimana, a resident of Rusera Cell in Kabarondo Sector, Kayonza District.

"I can buy one bundle of firewood and it is exhausted in one day."

Heavy forest loss

Kayonza District illustrates the scale of the challenge. Between 2009 and 2019, the district lost 18,179 hectares of forest, while only 5,174 hectares were restored through afforestation.

Overall, forest cover declined by 14 percent over the decade, averaging a 1.4 percent loss per year.

Most sectors recorded net forest loss, except Mukarange, Nyamirama, Rukara, and Ruramira, where forest gains were registered.

The worst-hit area was Ndego Sector, which lost 51 percent of its shrub and forest cover, while afforestation accounted for just 1 percent.

"Wood harvesting for fuel and construction is a key driver of deforestation. Clearing land for agriculture by locals and migrants has also accelerated forest loss," Nshimiyimana said.

Kayonza's semi-arid climate, low forest cover and dependence on biomass energy compound the problem. About 93.1 percent of residents rely on firewood for cooking.

Climate pressures

Recurring drought has worsened the situation.

In 2016, drought affected 47,300 households, with Kayonza and Nyagatare among the hardest-hit districts. In Kayonza alone, 16,119 hectares of crops were damaged.

Dry spells have continued to strain communities. In 2025, more than 23,000 families required food assistance after severe drought conditions.

"Prolonged dry spells continue to cause crop failure and force communities to rely on external food aid," said Amos Dusengimana, a father of three.

Efforts to restore landscapes

Authorities are increasingly focusing on restoring degraded land in semi-arid districts.

Kayonza's 2023-2050 land use plan prioritises planting indigenous tree species adapted to local conditions and afforestation on about 4,000 hectares.

Meanwhile, the $33.8 million Transforming the Eastern Province through Adaptation project, funded by the Green Climate Fund, aims to restore 60,000 hectares of drought-degraded landscapes.

So far, 43,777 hectares--about 73 percent of the target have been restored, with agroforestry accounting for 83 percent of the restored area.

Farmers leading restoration

Farmers are increasingly taking part in these restoration efforts. Providence Nyirabagande, a farmer in Kigina Sector, Kirehe District, manages one hectare of trees and leads a Private Forest Management Unit with 262 members, 51 percent of whom are women.

She recalls how deforestation once turned her area almost barren.

"Crops were drying up. The area had become like a desert. You could see 100 metres between one tree and another," she said.

"People were cutting trees indiscriminately because of the need for fuelwood and farmland. This contributed to declining rainfall."

Her cooperative has planted trees on 79 hectares, with another 20 hectares added in November 2025.

Members are also combining tree planting with beekeeping, using species that attract bees.

"We have over 200 cooperative members engaged in beekeeping with 30 beehives. This provides alternative income and helps us avoid cutting trees before they mature," she said.

Nyirabagande added that improved cookstoves distributed to households have also helped reduce pressure on forests.

"Wood that would be used in one month on a traditional stove can now last six months," she said.

Farmers expect to harvest timber from the newly planted trees after six to seven years.

Progress in Ngoma

Ngoma District, where forest cover stands at about 12 percent, is also working to restore degraded landscapes.

Although the Rukumberi Sector has experienced significant deforestation, most other sectors have recorded gains.

Overall, forest cover in Ngoma has increased by 48 percent since 2009, averaging 4.8 percent growth per year.

"At least 1,000 hectares need restoration in our area," said Athanase Bahoranimana, a member of the Dufateneza Amashyamba Cooperative.

"We started planting trees in 2023, and they are growing well. Restoring native trees will help bring back rainfall and greenery."

As part of restoration efforts, farmers are also planting drought-tolerant fodder species such as Brachiaria, Chloris gayana, and Desmodium to improve livestock productivity.

Climate-resilient trees in Nyagatare

In Nyagatare District, farmers are planting fodder trees like Calliandra calothyrsus and Leucaena diversifolia, which thrive in harsh conditions.

"These species are resilient to climate shocks and provide nutritious feed for livestock throughout the year," said farmer Emmanuel Nkubito.

Eastern Province leads tree-planting drive

The Rwanda Forestry Authority (RFA) reports that 43.6 million trees have been planted nationwide since the start of the 2025/2026 tree-planting season, most of them indigenous species. The government plans to plant nearly 60 million trees during the current financial year.

The Eastern Province leads with 16.98 million trees, followed by:

Southern Province - 10.77 million

Western Province - 10.31 million

Northern Province - 5.45 million

City of Kigali - 490,865 trees

According to Concorde Nsengumuremyi, Director General of the Rwanda Forestry Authority, indigenous trees play a critical role in climate resilience.

"Indigenous trees are resilient to climate change and disease, support biodiversity, and absorb significant carbon," he said.

"They also attract bees, birds, and other organisms, which are vital for a healthy ecosystem."

Community benefits

Residents say restoring indigenous trees also revives traditional resources.

Claver Uwimbabazi, a resident of Karongi District, noted that medicinal plants became scarce after indigenous trees disappeared.

"These trees are important because they provide medicine," he said.

"For example, umuhumuro is used to treat both people and livestock, while others like ibyufe produce edible fruits."

National targets

To accelerate restoration, Rwanda allocated 65 million trees in 2024/2025 to ten districts with the lowest forest cover, including Kayonza, Gatsibo, Bugesera, Nyagatare and Kirehe.

Under the second National Strategy for Transformation, the country aims to plant more than 300 million trees by 2029.