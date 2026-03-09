South Africa Heads to UN Women's Summit to Advance Justice and Equality

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, is leading South Africa's delegation to the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, which runs from 9 - 20 March 2026.

The global gathering arrives at a pivotal moment in the fight for gender equality, as nations reflect on progress made in promoting the rights of women and girls, while confronting persistent structural barriers that hinder access to justice, economic opportunities, safety and equal participation in society.

"South Africa's involvement will reaffirm the country's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable legal systems, abolishing discriminatory laws, policies and practices, and dismantling structural barriers that prevent women and girls from fully realising their constitutional rights," the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities said in a statement.

The South African delegation will highlight the country's alignment with international frameworks, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on gender equality and Goal 16 on access to justice and strong institutions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women will bring together global leaders, policymakers and advocates working to advance gender equality and women's empowerment.

This year's priority theme, 'Ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls', emphasises the urgent need for inclusive and equitable legal systems that eliminate discriminatory laws and dismantle structural barriers.

The review theme revisits commitments to women's full and effective participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence against women, reaffirming their central role in achieving sustainable gender equality.

Participation in the 70th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women provides an important platform to share lived experiences, innovative practices and policy recommendations, contributing to the global dialogue on advancing justice, equality and empowerment for women and girls in all their diversity.