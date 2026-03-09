Ethiopia-Italy Relations Evolve Into Strong Strategic Partnership, Says Ambassador Demitu

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Ambassador to Italy, Demitu Hambisa, has said relations between Ethiopia and Italy have evolved into a strong and forward-looking strategic partnership as the two countries expand cooperation across political, economic and development sectors.

The ambassador noted that the recent visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Addis Ababa marked a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

In her latest interview with Libyan media outlets, Ambassador Demitu said Ethiopia and Italy share deep historical connections that have gradually developed into a dynamic modern partnership under the leadership of both governments.

According to the ambassador, growing collaboration reflects the strong commitment of both countries to deepen engagement in key sectors and reinforce their longstanding friendship.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ambassador Demitu highlighted Ethiopia's hosting of the second Italy-Africa Summit in Addis Ababa on February 13, 2026, describing the event as an important step in expanding bilateral and continental engagement.

She stressed that cooperation is expected to grow further under Mattei Plan for Africa, Italy's initiative aimed at strengthening partnerships with African countries in areas such as energy, infrastructure and development.

"Given Ethiopia's central role in continental affairs, we are committed to promoting the objectives of the Mattei Plan and ensuring its benefits are shared throughout the region," the ambassador said.

She added that Ethiopia is honored to serve as the first pilot country for the initiative, positioning Italy as a strategic bridge between Africa and Europe.

Ambassador Demitu noted that Italy remains an important partner in Ethiopia's development agenda, with financial and technical cooperation steadily expanding.

She highlighted the role of Italian construction company Webuild in Ethiopia's infrastructure transformation, particularly in the energy sector.

Webuild was involved in the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant and the seventh largest in the world.

The project, inaugurated last September, has a generating capacity of 5,150 megawatts and is expected to significantly increase Ethiopia's domestic electricity supply while boosting power exports to neighboring countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ambassador described the dam as a historic achievement that strengthens Ethiopia's development capacity and promotes regional energy integration.

She added that cooperation with Webuild continues through the Koysha Hydroelectric Project, which will have an installed capacity of 2,160 megawatts.

The project is part of the cascading dam system on the Omo River, alongside the Gilgel Gibe I Dam, Gilgel Gibe II Dam, and Gibe III Dam.

Ambassador Demitu said additional opportunities remain for Italian investment, particularly in renewable energy and other priority sectors.

Addressing regional security issues, the ambassador emphasized that the security of the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean is directly linked to Ethiopia's national security.

She noted that Ethiopia's pursuit of sea access has sometimes been misrepresented, reaffirming that the country has no intention of using force to secure its internationally recognized rights.

Ambassador Demitu also stressed Ethiopia's commitment to cooperation, dialogue and peaceful coexistence with Eritrea.

She added that the absence of an inclusive regional framework that brings together both coastal and landlocked states remains a key challenge that requires constructive solutions.