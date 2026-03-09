Somalia: UN Urges Somalia to Remove Legal Barriers for Women

Mogadishu — The United Nations on Saturday urged Somalia's federal authorities to accelerate efforts to remove legal and structural barriers that contribute to gender inequality, marking International Women's Day.

In a statement, the UN called on the Federal Government of Somalia to take concrete action to end discriminatory laws and harmful practices that limit the rights and opportunities of women and girls.

"Somali women and girls contribute much to Somalia's development, but they continue to face structural inequality, including in legal protection, economic participation and inclusion in political and peacebuilding processes," said James Swan.

Swan said Somalia must ensure that women and girls are not left behind, urging authorities to strengthen legal protections, expand access to education and economic opportunities, and address gender-based violence.

The theme of this year's International Women's Day is "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls,"highlighting the need to address discriminatory laws and close legal gaps between men and women.

The United Nations said that without effective justice systems, legal rights for women risk remaining unfulfilled, noting that at the current pace it could take nearly three centuries to close global legal protection gaps for women.

International Women's Day has been observed since 1975, when the UN began formally marking the occasion to recognize women's social, economic, cultural and political achievements and to promote gender equality.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)