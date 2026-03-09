Tanzania Strengthens Security Ahead of Afcon 2027

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is stepping up efforts to ensure the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) is hosted safely and efficiently, with security a top priority.

The National Organising Committee for AFCON 2027 has begun implementing strategies to strengthen security systems for the tournament.

The move followed a meeting in Dar es Salaam between the committee and the Head of Sport Security at the United Nations, Valeroo de Divitiis. The discussion focused on improving safety standards and adopting international practices for managing security at major sporting events.

Acting Director of the Sports Development Department, Boniface Tamba, stressed the importance of effective security systems to ensure AFCON 2027 is conducted under safe and peaceful conditions.

"Tanzania has a responsibility to ensure stadium infrastructure, crowd management and event operations meet international standards," Tamba said. He added that preparations must go beyond stadium construction to include systems for controlling crowds and responding to risks during matches.

"The success of AFCON 2027 will not only be measured by football on the pitch but also by the safety and security of players, officials, fans and stakeholders," he noted.

The meeting also aimed to strengthen cooperation between sports authorities and national security agencies and to conduct risk assessments to identify and reduce potential threats during the tournament.

Chairman of the AFCON 2027 Preparation Committee, Leodgar Chila Tenga, reaffirmed the government and sports stakeholders' commitment to a successful event. "Our goal is to ensure AFCON 2027 is remembered not only for football but also for safety and security," Tenga said.

With these measures, Tanzania is preparing to host one of Africa's major sporting Florent Ibenge events.