Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Harare Province Gives Thumbs Up to Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 to Stretch Mnangagwa's Incumbency

ZANU PF Harare Province has endorsed the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's incumbency beyond 2028 when his second and final term expires.

The ruling party's Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) members will soon convene inter-district meetings to explain the proposed amendments to party supporters to get a buy-in.

Addressing the media soon after a PCC meeting Friday, Harare provincial party chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, said Zanu PF members were expected to fulfill the push, now popularly referred to as "Resolution Number 1", passed in Bulawayo during the Zanu PF Annual People's Conference last year.

Masimirembwa told journalists that the ruling party was in full support of the decision to stretch Mnangagwa's second term's length by two more years up to 2030.

"Today, the main agenda of the meeting is to arrange inter-district meetings throughout an area province, and to explain the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 to the people who are expected to fulfill the resolution number one.

"What you must know about the majority of the people in this country, including here in Harare, is that the resolution was made by the people.

"And what Parliament, Justice ministry and the Attorney General's office have done is to put it into legal architecture, because they are the best place. So, we are going back to the people to say, your wishes have been answered. The bill is now here," Masimirembwa said.

The ruling party provincial chairperson added that the masses had a final say through their contributions to the upcoming Parliament 's public consultations to be held once dates are announced.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda has already gazetted the bill.

"But you (people) will give the final say. When Parliament comes for public hearings, to do consultations, you must turn out in large numbers and say 'yes' to the amendment. 'Yes' to the bill. 'Yes' to President Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa being in office beyond 2028, up to 2030."

Masimirembwa also highlighted that besides the extension of president's term from five to seven years, the rest of the amendments which are within the proposed law are all progressing.

"Some of the issues included in the proposed amendment bill are Parliament voting for the President, the issue of the President appointing judges, the issue of just being in respect to their human rights to participate in politics."

He warned that instead of focusing on development, people were living in an election mode due to the short cycle of just five years.

"The election cycle needed a particular incentive to remove toxicity within it. In our election cycle, some people are already campaigning...

"So, the law of the cycle, the better it is for national development. The nation's excellency completely is Vision 2030.

"But even moving forward, we are saying, whoever comes in the future has a long period to fulfill developmental objectives, rather than to spend a lot of time on campaigning for elections. We are moving now for the inter-district meetings," said Masimirembwa.

The bill has, however, faced criticism from civil society and some opposition parties who have described the it as a "constitutional coup".

Masimirembwa dismissed this notion saying those against the amendment of the Constitution were allowed to think otherwise.

"The Constitution of Zimbabwe can be amended, it allows for the amendments. No one is saying the President must have a third term, but the presidential five-year-period has been extended to seven years until 2030. This remains his second term and those who will come after him will be serving two seven-year terms.

"Those against this amendment have the right to say 'no' but the truth is, nothing is wrong with the proposed Bill Number 3."

The Zanu PF chairperson expressed optimism that Harare masses will give their views regarding the amendment bill when PCC members move within the inter districts.

"We are confident about people's wishes who spoke in Bulawayo regarding the Resolution Number 1. The law is being amended to fulfil their aspirations."