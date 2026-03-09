Nigeria: International Women's Day - Group Calls for Action to Address Inequalities Affecting Women, Girls

International Women's Day is observed every year on 8 March to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while also advocating for gender equality and women's rights.

International Women's Day (IWD) has again brought renewed calls to tackle inequalities affecting women and girls, with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria urging leaders and communities to translate commitments into concrete steps.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday to mark the global observance, AHF Nigeria said it is joining the worldwide movement advocating stronger efforts to dismantle barriers to health, equality and opportunity for women and girls.

The organisation said it would commemorate the 2026 edition of the event on 9 March across the states where it operates in Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Kogi and Nasarawa.

According to the group, the activities are aimed at highlighting the need for sustained support and opportunities for women and girls to thrive.

Despite decades of progress, women and girls remain disproportionately affected by HIV, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, where they account for more than 60 per cent of new infections.

Beyond HIV, the organisation noted that challenges such as gender-based violence, limited access to healthcare, restrictions on reproductive rights, income inequality and barriers to education continue to deepen disparities affecting women.

It also pointed out that millions of women and girls still lack access to affordable menstrual health products and comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education, factors it said undermine dignity, mobility and opportunities.

Medical training

As part of this year's activities, AHF Nigeria said it will organise Continuous Medical Education (CME) sessions for health workers in more than 156 healthcare facilities where the organisation provides services across its seven states of operation.

The training will focus on the gendered dimensions of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and strategies to better support women, particularly those living in rural communities.

The organisation said the initiative is expected to strengthen the capacity of health workers to help women navigate health challenges and improve their wellbeing and livelihoods.

The Country Programme Director of AHF Nigeria, Echey Ijezie, said the organisation remains committed to programmes that prioritise women and girls.

He emphasised that empowering women contributes to the development and well-being of entire communities.

"AHF Nigeria places enormous value on women and girls in society. It is the reason our programmes are anchored around impacting women and young girls," he said.

Mr Ijezie said the organisation would continue to prioritise issues affecting women while urging leaders, policymakers and communities to match commitments with action.

"We will continue to prioritise issues that affect women as we call on everyone, leaders, policymakers and communities, to turn their commitments into action to accelerate development for women and young girls," he said.

Advocacy for women's wellbeing

AHF said it continues to promote policies and programmes that protect and uplift women and girls globally.

These efforts include the distribution of free menstrual products, advocacy against gender-based violence and expanding access to HIV services.

The organisation said the initiatives are aimed at ensuring that every woman and girl can live a healthy and empowered life.

As part of its message for the 2026 observance of IWD, AHF Nigeria urged governments and communities to move beyond promises and support initiatives that improve the lives of women and girls.

The organisation said such collective action aligns with its "Give to Gain" message, which emphasises that when women and girls are given opportunities and support, entire communities benefit.

International Women's Day history, significance

The day is recognised globally and is marked by campaigns, events, conferences and advocacy activities that highlight the progress made toward women's empowerment and the challenges that remain.

This originated from labour and women's rights movements in the early 20th century in North America and Europe. The first National Women's Day was organised in the United States in 1909 by the Socialist Party of America.

In 1910, German activist Clara Zetkin proposed an international day dedicated to women's rights at the International Socialist Women's Conference in Copenhagen. Delegates from 17 countries adopted the proposal.

The first official IWD was celebrated in 1911 in countries such as Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, with more than one million people attending rallies to demand women's rights, including the right to vote and better working conditions.

The date 8 March became firmly established after women in Russia staged protests in 1917 demanding "bread and peace" during World War I. The strike eventually contributed to political change and women gaining the right to vote in Russia.

The United Nations began celebrating IWD in 1975, the year it was declared International Women's Year. Two years later, the UN General Assembly invited countries to officially observe the day as a global celebration of women's rights and international peace.

Today, the day is used worldwide to raise awareness about issues such as gender equality, access to education, economic opportunities, reproductive rights and the fight against violence against women.

Despite progress, significant gender gaps remain globally.

According to the United Nations, women still have only about 64 per cent of the legal rights that men enjoy worldwide, reflecting persistent inequalities in areas such as employment, safety, property rights and political participation.