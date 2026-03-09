Uganda: Women's Day - Reach a Hand Uganda Holds Leesu Film Festival to Highlight Adolescent Girls' Challenges Through Film

Kampala, Uganda — As Uganda joins the world to mark International Women's Day, Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), a leading youth-focused organization is shining a spotlight on young women who continue to feature in conversations around issues affecting women and girls across the country.

To highlight these voices, RAHU has hosted a film festival for young female filmmakers dubbed Leesu Film Festival under the Leesu Fempower Initiative.

The screened films produced by young girls in support of RAHU tackled Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) affecting them. The event took place at RAHU's offices in Lungujja on March 7, 2026, bringing together young people, partners, and advocates.

The films shared real stories and lived experiences of young women, providing them with a platform to speak about the challenges they face and the change they hope to see in their communities.

A total of six short films were screened. They include Village of Echoes by Nadia Mwebe, Dissolved in Sweets by Sandra Agricola, Still Standing by Driberayo Constance, The Get Away by Karungi Sheila, When it's me by Joy Athieno and Chains of his voice by Nabawanga Olivia.

The Get Away and Dissolved in Sweets were recognized for their exceptional storytelling.

The films

Dissolved in Sweets: The movie explores the hidden darkness behind the sugarcane fields of Kamuli District, Busoga. Seemingly perfect, the cane fields are a place where children snack, boda riders rest, and farmers earn a living, but beneath the surface, danger hides.

"This is a real-life story of one of my relatives who was raped in the sugarcane," says Sandra, the producer of the movie.

The Get Away: This film follows a weekend reunion that unearths long-buried secrets. When Kunda reunites with old friends, laughter and nostalgia quickly give way to tension as a hidden truth surfaces. What begins as a night of games and drinks turns into a reckoning, forcing the group to confront trauma, betrayal, and manipulation. By morning, nothing will be the same.

"The Leesu project began as a way to highlight women's issues, but we realized young women's voices were often missing. Leesu focuses on them, giving them a platform to tell their own stories. Most cases of gender-based violence affect young women, and films like Dissolved in Sweets reflect real experiences that continue to linger in Busoga. These stories spark conversations, raise awareness, and inspire action," said Humphrey Nabimanya, CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda.

"Film is a lonely journey with lots of rejection, but it is also full of opportunity. No one will hand you a silver platter, you have to create it yourself through skill and determination," noted Dr. Jessica Ahibisibwe, Member of the Uganda Producers Guild, emphasizing the resilience required in filmmaking for female economic empowerment.

Adding to the conversation, Nana Kagga, Vice President of the Uganda Producers Guild, remarked, "I believe women are more powerful storytellers than men because we bring perspectives men cannot. Film remains largely male-dominated. We must normalize more women producers next year and encourage more women to occupy these spaces."

Officials said these discussions are particularly urgent in Uganda, where one in four girls aged 15-19 is either pregnant or already a mother, according to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey and UNFPA, highlighting the pressing need to amplify young women's voices in conversations around health, rights, and opportunity.

The festival also served as a platform where a campaign dubbed "Empowering Her Choice" was launched. This campaign is an initiative by Reach A Hand Uganda and Simply Hers aimed at increasing access to Sexual Reproductive Health products like condoms, lubricants and more stigma free through the Simply SEE website - http://www.simplyhers.shop/ug.