South Africa: Heatwave Warning for South-Western Region

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says the western and south-western parts of South Africa can expect very hot to extremely hot temperatures this week, resulting in heatwave conditions.

This follows a brief period of cooler weather. Heatwave conditions are characterised by prolonged periods (at least three consecutive days or more) of temperatures exceeding the average of the hottest month by 5°C or more.

"The heatwave conditions are anticipated due to the presence of a strong, slow-moving high-pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The air in upper-air high-pressure systems sinks and warms as it descends, leading to higher temperatures at the surface," SAWS said in a statement.

SAWS explained that the system will be accompanied by offshore wind flow along the western coastline of South Africa.

"Very hot to extremely hot temperatures (36°C to 42°C) are expected across the coastal areas and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape from Monday.

"The highest temperatures will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday over the western parts of both the Northern Cape and Western Cape. The heatwave will spread to parts of the Central and Little Karoo on Tuesday.

"Residents are advised to be aware of the prolonged period of hot weather, which may lead to health risks such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke," SAWS said.

Stay safe with these measures:

· Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

· Limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours (12h00 - 15h00).

· Wear loose, light-coloured clothing.

· Stay in the shade or in well-ventilated areas as much as possible.

· Keep an eye on vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly and babies.

· Never leave children or animals in parked cars, even for a short time.

· Avoid strenuous physical activity during the hottest part of the day.

"SAWS will continue to monitor this system closely and will issue updates as new information becomes available. The public and relevant authorities are urged to follow official weather warnings and advisories from reliable sources," the Weather Service said.

For regular updates, please visit https://www.weathersa.co.za or follow SAWS official media channels.