Ethiopia: PM Abiy Inspects Dire Mesob One-Stop Center Providing Digital Govt Services

8 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reviewed the Dire Mesob One-Stop Center, a facility currently delivering digital government services to citizens across approximately 73 service areas.

Located in Dire Dawa, the center is built on more than 3,000 square meters of land and features a five-story building with a terrace.

The facility is equipped with modern infrastructure designed to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and the overall quality of public service delivery.

The Dire Mesob One-Stop Center includes a reception area, childcare facility, call center, administrative offices, training rooms, an information and technology center, a situation monitoring room, a meeting hall, parking spaces, and a cafeteria service area, allowing citizens to access multiple government services in one location.

Prime Minister Abiy arrived in Dire Dawa earlier in the afternoon accompanied by First Lady Zinash Tayachew, where they received a ceremonial welcome at the airport from local officials.

Often referred to as the "Queen of the Desert," Dire Dawa hosted the Prime Minister in a reception highlighting the city's rich history and cultural significance.

