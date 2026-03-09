Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Arrives in Dire Dawa, Receives Warm Welcome

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew arrived in Dire Dawa this afternoon, greeted with a ceremonial reception at the airport.

Known as the "Queen of the Desert," Dire Dawa welcomed the Premier in a reception organized by local officials, highlighting the city's rich history and cultural significance.

According to Office of the Prime Minister: "Welcomes for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew at Dire Dawa airport as they arrive in the city known as the 'Queen of the Desert'."