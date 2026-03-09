South Africa: President Ramaphosa Declares Special Official Funeral Category 2 for Lekota

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late former Minister of Defence and leader of the Congress of the People (COPE), Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick Lekota, will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 on Saturday, 14 March.

Lekota, who served the nation as a struggle activist, inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Premier of the Free State, Minister of Defence, and co-founder of the Congress of the People, passed away on Wednesday, 4 March, at the age of 77.

READ | President Ramaphosa hails Lekota as a patriot and champion of non-racial democracy

"President Ramaphosa reiterates his deep condolences to the Lekota family, the Congress of the People and Mr Lekota's comrades and associates across the political spectrum," the Presidency said on Friday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Ramaphosa has paid tribute to Lekota as "a patriot, freedom fighter, and servant of the people, whose life story is closely intertwined with our journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy".

The President said: "We honour him, especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.

"We deeply value his service to his home province, where he served as Premier and to our Armed Forces and our national security in his role as Minister of Defence."

Reflecting the nation's appreciation, President Ramaphosa has declared that Lekota will be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2, which will take place in Bloemfontein on 14 March.

The funeral will feature ceremonial elements provided by the South African Police Service.

President Ramaphosa has directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations from Saturday, 7 March, until the evening of the funeral on 14 March.