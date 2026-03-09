Uganda: Why Walking or Cycling to Work Could Shield Ugandans From NCDs

As the sun rises over the seven hills of Kampala and other urban centres across Uganda, the familiar chorus of boda-bodas and idling engines fills the morning air. But amid the traffic gridlock, a quiet health movement is beginning to gain attention.

Health experts and officials from the Ministry of Health are urging urban Ugandans to swap their car keys for walking shoes or bicycles at least two days a week as part of efforts to fight the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Recent data highlights the scale of the challenge. NCDs, including heart disease, diabetes and cancers, now account for about 41 percent of all deaths in Uganda.

Health risk surveys also indicate that 23.5 percent of Ugandans have hypertension, with nearly 70 percent of those affected unaware of their condition.

Medical experts say the rising burden of these diseases is closely linked to increasingly sedentary lifestyles. As Uganda's middle class expands, more professionals spend long hours seated in offices and commuting in traffic, reducing opportunities for physical activity.

The push for more active lifestyles is now being championed by government officials.

While commissioning 138 Community Health Extension Workers (CHEWs) in Mbarara earlier this week, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the ministry's decision to provide bicycles to the frontline health workers was deliberate.

"We have specifically chosen bicycles for our health workers not just for mobility, but for health reasons," Aceng said during the ceremony.

"Physical activity is the foundation of disease prevention. By cycling and walking, we are not just reaching patients; we are setting an example for the entire nation to move their bodies and stay fit," she added.

Health experts say even modest changes to daily routines can make a difference.

For many workers in cities such as Kampala and Mbarara, walking to work every day may seem impractical. However, experts argue that committing to just two days a week could significantly improve physical health.

The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week. A brisk 30-minute walk to and from work twice a week would already cover nearly half of that target.

Despite the potential benefits, adopting active commuting in many Ugandan cities remains challenging.

Pedestrians frequently cite narrow walkways, dust and safety concerns, including incidents of phone snatching and pickpocketing, as barriers to walking.

However, under the National Development Plan IV, government planners have placed increased focus on expanding non-motorized transport infrastructure to encourage safer walking and cycling.

Lifestyle health expert Dr Frank Mugabi recommends simple adjustments for people who live far from their workplaces.

"If you live too far to walk the whole way, try the 'drop and walk' method," Mugabi said. "Park your car or get off the taxi about two kilometres away. It's about making movement a non-negotiable part of your week."

Health officials in Mbarara say increasing physical activity is also critical in tackling the rising burden of hypertension in the district.

Speaking during the CHEWs commissioning, Mbarara District Health Officer Dr Peter Ssebutinde said hypertension ranks among the leading health concerns in the area.

"We want to see improved uptake of preventive health practices, including exercise. Number seven of the disease burden for this district is hypertension," Ssebutinde said.

"Lots of our people in Mbarara district and city have hypertension, and 80 percent of those have not had this condition diagnosed. We believe that with the CHEWs, this diagnosis will be made and there will be improvement," he added.

Beyond the health implications, experts say prevention also makes economic sense.

Treating non-communicable diseases can be costly, with some families spending more than Shs100,000 every month on medication. In contrast, walking or cycling requires no financial investment.

As Uganda works toward its 2030 health targets, public health advocates say everyday choices, including how people commute to work, could play a major role in reducing the country's growing burden of non-communicable diseases.