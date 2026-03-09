Rwanda: Kagame Lauds Role of Women in National Progress

On the International Women's Day, President Paul Kagame commended women for playing a key role in national development.

"Happy International Women's Day! Today and every day, we celebrate the foundational role women continue to play in Rwanda's transformation," Kagame wrote in a Sunday post on X.

"Your resilience, ingenuity and leadership continue to affirm a simple truth: a nation can only truly progress when inclusion and equality are upheld in every sphere."

Celebrations of Women's Day were held across all districts. Themed "Empowered Women, Stronger Nation," they focused on the important role of women in national development, and reaffirming the country's commitment to advancing gender equality.