Somalia's President Attends East African Community Summit in Tanzania

Arusha, Tanzania — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took part in the 25th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State of the East African Community held in Arusha, Tanzania, where regional leaders discussed strengthening cooperation and accelerating economic integration.

The summit brought together heads of state and government from member countries of the regional bloc to review progress and chart the next steps in boosting cross-border trade, economic collaboration and regional integration.

In a speech to the gathering, Mohamud highlighted Somalia's recent progress in security, economic reforms, democratic governance and efforts to finalize the country's constitution. He reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with East African nations and contributing to regional stability and development.

During the summit, new judges of the East African Court of Justice were sworn in. Among them was Somali jurist Abdiwahid Warsame Abdullahi, who will represent Somalia at the regional court.