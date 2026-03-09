Somalia's President Attends East African Community Summit in Tanzania

8 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Arusha, Tanzania — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took part in the 25th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State of the East African Community held in Arusha, Tanzania, where regional leaders discussed strengthening cooperation and accelerating economic integration.

The summit brought together heads of state and government from member countries of the regional bloc to review progress and chart the next steps in boosting cross-border trade, economic collaboration and regional integration.

In a speech to the gathering, Mohamud highlighted Somalia's recent progress in security, economic reforms, democratic governance and efforts to finalize the country's constitution. He reaffirmed Somalia's commitment to strengthening cooperation with East African nations and contributing to regional stability and development.

During the summit, new judges of the East African Court of Justice were sworn in. Among them was Somali jurist Abdiwahid Warsame Abdullahi, who will represent Somalia at the regional court.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.