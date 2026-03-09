Somalia: Somali President Signs New Constitution After Parliamentary Approval

8 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, March 8, 2026 — Somalia's president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Sunday formally signed the country's new constitution, marking a major step in the nation's state-building process after it was approved by both houses of the federal parliament.

Speaking during a signing ceremony at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Mohamud said the government would immediately begin implementing the new constitution, describing it as the foundation for strengthening state institutions, safeguarding citizens' rights and advancing Somalia's democratic system.

"Today marks the conclusion of the long journey of reviewing the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, which for many years remained provisional and was recently approved by the Federal Parliament," Mohamud said. "God willing, from today onward, we will begin implementing it."

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of the House of the People, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, the Speaker of the Upper House, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, and the chairpersons of the parliamentary committees responsible for the constitutional review.

The signing follows a lengthy process to review and finalize the country's constitutional framework, which officials say is intended to provide a stronger legal foundation for governance and democratic development in Somalia.

