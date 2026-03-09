South Sudan: Statement From Unicef Country Representative, South Sudan On the Reported Killings in Abiemnhom, Ruweng Adminstrative Area

Juba — UNICEF strongly condemns the brutal attack in Abiemnhom County in the Ruweng Administrative Area of South Sudan, which resulted in the deaths of three children, while at least 13 others are receiving treatment in hospital. The assault occurred on March 1, 2026. Local authorities report that the death toll has risen to 180, with more than 4,000 people displaced.

These acts of violence are unacceptable and represent yet another example of the deteriorating situation in the country, where innocent children and women are suffering the most. The ongoing clashes are forcing children from their homes and severely disrupting their access to essential services such as health care, education, and protection.

UNICEF is responding by delivering emergency health and nutrition supplies, supported by partners on the ground.

UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to immediately de-escalate hostilities, re-commit to the peace agreement and fully comply with international humanitarian and human rights law. The children of South Sudan deserve a safe and secure future where their rights are upheld."