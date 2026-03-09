Intra-African Trade Fair 2027 (IATF2027) Host signing ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria

announcement

The Federal Government of Nigeria, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat will officially sign the Hosting Agreement for the 2027 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2027) at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Lagos on Monday, 9 March 2026.

This landmark ceremony formalises Nigeria’s role as host of Africa’s premier trade and investment platform, reinforcing the country’s commitment to advancing intra-African trade and accelerating implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

IATF2027, in its fifth edition, is expected to convene thousands of exhibitors, buyers, investors and policymakers from across the continent and the diaspora, catalysing trade and investment deals, trade and market information exchanges, industrial partnerships and cross-border investment aligned with Africa’s industrialisation and economic integration agenda.

The signing ceremony will bring together senior government representatives, continental institutions and business leaders, marking a significant step towards delivering a transformative trade platform for Africa.

Event details

What: Official signing ceremony for IATF2027 in Lagos, Nigeria and venue tour

When: Monday 9th of March 2026 I 13:30pm WAT

Where: Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, Iganmu, Nigeria.

Keynote Address:

H.E Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu CON, Executive Governor of Lagos State

Hon. Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment of Nigeria

H.E Dr George Elombi, President and Chairman of Board of Directors, Afreximbank

H.E. Wamkele Mene, Secretary General, AfCFTA Secretariat

H.E Francisca Tatchoup Belobe, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism Industry and Minerals

Remarks by:

H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairperson of the IATF2027 Advisory Council and Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Note to editors

About the Intra-African Trade Fair

Organised by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), African Union Commission (AUC) and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment. In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

