Africa: Govt Leases Former Livestock Research Land to Africa Tech University in Tororo

The government has leased a large piece of land in Tororo District that previously housed offices of the National Livestock Resources Research Institute to the newly established Africa Tech University, a private institution expected to transform the area into a major centre for higher learning.

The more than 700-hectare property is currently undergoing renovation as preparations begin for the establishment of the university.

Officials say the institution will focus on science, technology, innovation and research once it becomes operational.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While meeting district leaders in Tororo, retired Principal Judge James Ogoola assured local leaders that the university will significantly contribute to development in the area while also creating employment opportunities for residents.

Ogoola compared the anticipated transformation in Tororo to that of Mukono, which experienced rapid growth following the establishment of universities in the area.

He noted that the presence of higher learning institutions often attracts businesses, infrastructure development and population growth in surrounding communities.

The Vice Chancellor of Africa Tech University, Ekwaro Osire, said the institution aims to produce graduates who will not only seek employment but also create jobs.

According to Osire, the university's academic programmes will carry international accreditation, positioning the institution as a unique centre of learning in Uganda.

However, district leaders raised concerns about the high cost of education in many higher institutions across the country and appealed to the university management to consider scholarships so that learners from Tororo District can also benefit.

Tororo District Inspector of Schools Lillian Athieno said there have been cases where organisations promise sponsorship opportunities to students but later fail to fulfil their commitments.

She urged the university management to prioritise genuine sponsorship programmes for local learners.

The proprietor of Africa Tech University, Stephen Jefferson Okello, said the institution plans to establish several academic colleges, including engineering, law and natural sciences.

Among the courses expected to be offered is aeronautical engineering, aimed at equipping students with specialised technical skills.

Tororo Resident District Commissioner Sadiq Bategana welcomed the project, noting that the presence of major industries such as steel and phosphate factories in the area could create opportunities for collaboration between the university and the industrial sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the institution could play a key role in advancing Uganda's development agenda under Uganda Vision 2040 by producing the skilled manpower required to support industrial growth and wealth creation.

The university is expected to initially occupy at least 320 acres of the more than 700-hectare land and is projected to open its doors later this year.