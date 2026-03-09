Kenya: Judges to Contribute 7.5pc With Govt 15pc in Pension Law Signed By Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday assented to the Judges' Retirement Benefits Bill, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the independence and welfare of Kenya's Judiciary.

The signing took place at State House, Nairobi.

President Ruto said the enactment of the Judges' Retirement Benefits Act reinforces the Judiciary by guaranteeing retirement benefits and safeguarding the security of tenure for judges.

The legislation establishes a Judges' Retirement Benefits Fund for judges appointed after the commencement of the Act, with judges contributing 7.5 per cent of their basic salary while the government contributes 15 per cent.

The law also provides additional benefits, including medical cover, diplomatic passports, and access to government airport lounges, recognizing the demanding nature of judicial service, President Ruto said.

The bill, National Assembly Bill No. 27 of 2025, has been in development since the late 1990s and represents a key step toward implementing constitutional principles concerning judicial independence, remuneration, and welfare of superior court judges.

During its legislative process, the National Assembly facilitated public participation by inviting memoranda and feedback from stakeholders to shape the final law.

Copies of the bill were made available to the public through the National Assembly Table Office and online at parliament.go.ke.