Uganda: Govt Launches Nationwide Consultations Before Relaunch of Express Penalty System

Kampala, Uganda — The government has begun fresh consultations with transport sector stakeholders ahead of the planned relaunch of Uganda's Express Penalty System (EPS) and the Fine Issuance System (FIS), following public concerns that led to the earlier suspension of the automated traffic enforcement program.

Officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport said the consultations, which will begin countrywide in mid-March 2026, are intended to address concerns raised by motorists, public transport operators and road users before the system is reinstated.

Works and Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala on Wednesday met leaders representing taxi operators, bus companies, truck drivers and boda boda riders to review a draft report assessing the initial rollout of the system.

According to the ministry, the review identified several operational gaps that contributed to public dissatisfaction when the system was first implemented.

Among the issues raised were insufficient road signage, limited public sensitisation before the rollout, and concerns about the 72-hour deadline for payment of fines and the 50% surcharge applied after that period.

Other concerns included calls for clarification on the 30 kilometres per hour speed limit in designated safety zones, inconsistencies between some speed camera readings and recommended road speed limits, and the issuance of multiple receipts during the early stages of the rollout.

Officials said some of these problems were already corrected before the system was suspended, while others have since been addressed during the review process.

The ministry also acknowledged complaints about the lack of an automated mechanism for lodging complaints, saying a new system is being developed to allow motorists to challenge penalties electronically without physical interaction with enforcement officials.

"We need to limit human interaction with the system and move towards full automation," the ministry said in a statement summarizing the review findings.

Government officials say more than 90% of the issues raised by the public were genuine concerns, many of which have already been rectified in the revised framework for the system.

The upcoming consultations will involve transport associations, local leaders, motorists and other stakeholders across the country.

Issues that require policy adjustments will be forwarded to the Cabinet and Parliament for consideration before the system is reinstated.

The ministry stressed that the EPS and FIS will not be relaunched until there is broad consensus with the public and transport industry players.

Authorities say the automated traffic enforcement system is intended to improve road safety by detecting speeding and other traffic violations through surveillance cameras and issuing electronic fines.

Officials also defended the broader objective of the system, urging citizens to support efforts to reduce road accidents.

"We can compromise on convenience, but we cannot compromise on safety and security," the ministry said.

Traffic police data shows that Uganda records thousands of road crash fatalities annually, with speeding and reckless driving cited as among the leading causes of accidents.