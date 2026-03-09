South Africa: More FA Cup Magic As Last Eight Looms

8 March 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Razeen Gutta

Port Vale's incredible FA Cup run continued with a 1-0 win over Premier League side Sunderland, while Southampton put Fulham away at Craven Cottage in another fifth round shocker.

Port Vale secured their spot in the quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 as Ben Waine's decisive goal was enough to seal the win for Jon Brady's side.

Southampton edged out Fulham 1-0, thanks to Ross Stewart's late penalty.

This win sees Southampton through to the last eight for the first time in four years, and is a massive achievement following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

Leeds United also progressed, beating Norwich 3-0 on Sunday.

Liverpool were 3-1 winners over Wolves at Molineux on Friday before Arsenal overcame Mansfield Town 2-1 on Saturday.

Chelsea survived a solid fight from Wrexham in a 4-2 win while Manchester City booked their spot with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle United.

The quarter-final draw is eagerly anticipated and will take place on Monday night ahead of Brentford's trip to West Ham.

