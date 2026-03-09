Rwanda: Press Release - Access to Finance Rwanda Launches Terimbere Msme Facility to Connect Enterprises to Tailored Growth Support

Kigali — Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR) has launched the Terimbere MSME Facility, a new platform aimed at connecting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Rwanda to tailored business growth services and appropriate access to capital.

The platform is designed to bring together MSMEs seeking support, qualified business growth service providers, and capital providers looking to engage with investment-ready enterprises. It seeks to address persistent challenges facing MSMEs, including limited access to finance, inadequate support for business growth, and barriers to greater profitability and creating dignified and fulfilling work.

The Terimbere MSME Facility serves MSMEs across Rwanda, with a particular focus on rural and peri-urban areas, and prioritises MSMEs in agriculture, tourism, and hospitality, as well as other businesses linked to these sectors.

Facilitating the provision of business growth services and access to finance

Through the Facility, MSMEs will be able to access tailored business growth support in areas such as financial management, operational efficiency, marketing, human resources management, technical sector-specific advisory, investment readiness, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), etc.

The Facility also works with financial institutions and capital market actors to facilitate tailored financial solutions, including MSME-centric loans, guarantee facilities, subsidy mechanisms, and targeted products for women and youth entrepreneurs.

Expanding access through digital and physical channels

MSMEs, service providers, and capital providers can access the Terimbere MSME Facility Platform online to register, indicate their needs or services, and connect with relevant partners, access appropriate information and opportunities.

The platform is intended to simplify the process of finding credible, affordable, and tailored support, while helping enterprises to find appropriate financing more efficiently.

Recognising that many enterprises -- particularly in rural and peri-urban areas -- may still face barriers such as limited connectivity, information gaps, or distance from support services, Terimbere MSME Facility also operates Satellite Offices in five districts: Musanze, Rubavu, Rusizi, Kayonza, and Huye.

These offices are intended to bring support closer to entrepreneurs and MSMEs by offering a convenient local access point for guidance, onboarding, and support throughout the business diagnostic process that leads to tailored business growth support, as well as access to financial solutions for investment-ready MSMEs.

Jean Bosco Iyacu, Chief Executive Officer of Access to Finance Rwanda, said: "The Terimbere MSME Facility represents a significant step in strengthening Rwanda's entrepreneurship ecosystem by connecting MSMEs to tailored services and financial solutions they need to scale, build resilience, and create meaningful and dignified jobs."

"It also provides business growth service providers with a stronger platform to extend their impact, while enabling capital providers to connect with investment-ready enterprises that can drive inclusive economic growth."

The initiative has been designed with a strong gender and social inclusion lens to ensure that women, especially young women, refugees, persons with disabilities, and entrepreneurs in rural areas are not left behind.

In addition to MSME-level support, the Facility will also contribute to improving the broader entrepreneurship and MSME finance ecosystem through research, market insights, and engagement with policymakers, regulators, and other key enablers.