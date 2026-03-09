Rwanda: Know About Healthy Carbs

In recent years, the increasing trend of going to the gym for muscle building, particularly by younger people has brought "healthy carbs", in focus.

Carbohydrates are considered as macronutrients, mainly composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen and are the main source of energy for the body, right down to cellular level.

Healthy carbohydrates are the ones that are nutrient dense, rich in fiber; they break down slowly in the body, thus providing sustained energy, promote satiety and most importantly prevent sharp blood glucose spikes. They offer vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients (natural bioactive compounds, produced by plants to protect themselves from pests, diseases, nutritional deficiencies).

When consumed by humans, they enhance immunity and provide other health benefits as well. These include whole grains like quinoa oats, legumes, berries, beans, lentils, potatoes with skin, sweet potatoes, fresh vegetables, and whole fruits.

In contrast, unhealthy carbohydrates are processed foods high in added white sugar, refined flour, and low in fibre and nutrients. They cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, promoting weight gain, inflammation with the resultant health issues, and also cause energy crashes. Common examples include soda, sugary drinks and snacks, white bread, pastries, candy.

Carbs are the main, primary source of energy in the body. They supply energy to all body parts. They are critical for providing sustained energy, critical brain function, and cognitive development. They are rich in anti-oxidants, which prevent degeneration of body cells and enhances regeneration. When consumed in moderation, they help with stress resilience, i.e. ability to cope with any stressful situation and recover. Whole grains, beans, and fresh vegetables, are high fibre complex carbs; they help in regular bowel movements and aid in growth of beneficial gut bacteria, which are helpful for digestion.

The popular belief that consumption of any kind of carbohydrates causes weight gain is a myth. Fiber rich, nutrient dense carbohydrates, help control weight by promoting satiety. These healthy carbohydrates provide crucial vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. Their regular consumption reduces the risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes mellitus, heart diseases and certain cancers.

Regular consumption of these healthy carbs, reduces inflammation in the body, they reduce cholesterol, triglycerides and enhance healthy lipids in the body, thus reducing risk of chronic diseases like hypertension, heart problems, caused by an increase in harmful lipids.

Complex carbs like starchy vegetables(potatoes, sweet potato, corn, legumes, whole grains) provide good nutrition with very little impact on blood sugar levels. They also promote immunity, i.e. ability of the body to fight infections and cancers.

To obtain benefits of healthy carbs, one should focus on foods high in fibre. This will help in digestion, as well as in good control of blood sugar. Quantity to be consumed depends on one's choice of food, body weight, level of physical activity. Refined carbohydrates like white bread, refined sugar, pastries, and cakes, should be avoided.

Though healthy, nutrient-dense carbohydrates (whole grains, legumes, fruits) are beneficial, but can cause adverse effects if consumed in excess. They have the potential to cause weight gain, because if taken more than necessary, they add on to calories. If intake of good carbs is not balanced with adequate other nutrients like protein to slow absorption, they can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar. Some carbs like whole grains can cause digestive discomfort, flatulence and bloating sensation of the abdomen due to high fibre content, particularly if taken in greater quantity.

For most healthy adults, it is advisable to take 45 per cent to 65 per cent total calories from carbohydrates. It is good for brain function as well. Now how much calories one should consume on a daily basis, depends on height, weight, level of physical activity, presence or absence of other comorbidities.

A word of caution here; one should not rely solely on healthy carbs, to maintain weight. Regular exercise, avoidance of alcohol, refined carbohydrates, stress and other lifestyle factors are equally important.

The author is a specialist in internal medicine.