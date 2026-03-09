Rwanda: Kenyan Financial Firm CPF Group Enters Rwanda With $20m Investment

CPF Group, a diversified Kenyan financial services institution, has announced its entry into Rwanda, committing an initial investment of $20 million (approx. Rwf30 billion) as it begins a broader regional expansion.

It also offers a wide range of financial services, including pension fund administration, asset and wealth management, corporate trustee services, and investment advisory.

An official launch of CPF Group Rwanda Office was held on March 6 in Kigali.

The establishment of the Rwanda office reflects the Group's strategic focus on cross-border capital mobilisation, investment structuring, and strengthening institutional partnerships that support sustainable economic transformation across the region, according to its leaders.

Through its transaction advisory arm, it also supports governments and private sector institutions in raising capital for large-scale projects, particularly in infrastructure, structured finance, and capital markets.

CPF Group additionally operates in IT and renewable energy solutions, fund management, property-related solutions, insurance brokerage, and professional training, positioning itself as a diversified financial services provider seeking to expand financial access across the region.

Fintech platform to boost financial inclusion

With origins dating back to the 1920s, the Group plans to focus heavily on financial technology solutions aimed at broadening financial inclusion for individuals and small businesses.

Its CEO Hosea Kili highlighted Rwanda's growing digital economy as a key factor in the decision to launch operations in the country.

"Rwanda has established itself as a leading digital economy. Setting up our fintech operations here, which focus on deepening financial opportunities for young people and urban and rural populations, is something that is needed," Kili said.

The fintech operations will run through a platform called Rukisha, designed to provide digital financial services that help bridge short-term financial gaps for individuals and businesses.

"We want to increase the availability of cash in people's pockets through their phones. Many face short-term gaps in income, and our services aim to help bridge those challenges," Kili explained.

CPF Group also sees significant potential in supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in agriculture and rural businesses that often struggle to access formal financing.

"By offering digital financial tools and flexible lending solutions, we hope to support entrepreneurship and expand financial inclusion across Rwanda," Kili said.

Expanding Rwanda's capital markets

The company plans to collaborate with the Rwanda Stock Exchange to introduce new financial products for listing.

"Rwanda has a growing capital market. Through our investment banking licence, we expect to list a number of products here. CPF Group is already active in Kenya's capital markets and maintains strong ties with regional exchanges," Kili added.

Speaking at the official launch, CPF Group Chairperson Maurice Nduranu said Rwanda would serve as its first major step outside Kenya. He cited the country's favourable investment climate, growing financial sector, and strong digital economy ambitions as key drivers for the expansion.

"We are excited about the ease of doing business in Rwanda, the opportunities here, and the innovativeness of both government and private sector. Rwanda is a good place for our first stop outside Kenya as we expand across the region," Nduranu said.

Executives emphasised that the long-term scale of operations will depend on partnerships and emerging opportunities.

"We believe in shared prosperity and intend to get involved in many sectors of the economy. We will work closely with the government, which has provided an enabling environment to find solutions across various sectors," Nduranu concluded.

Government welcomes investment

Yusuf Murangwa, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, said Rwanda remains committed to maintaining a stable and predictable environment that attracts long-term investment while strengthening the country's financial sector and expanding access to financial services.

"Our economic strategy is centred on maintaining a stable, transparent and predictable macroeconomic and regulatory environment that enables long-term investment while safeguarding the integrity of our financial system," he said.

"The development of a strong and efficient capital market remains a key national priority. Mobilising long-term capital is essential for financing infrastructure, supporting private sector growth and delivering our national strategy for transformation."

Kenyan High Commissioner to Rwanda, Janet Oben Mwawasi, welcomed CPF Group's expansion, describing it as a sign of growing economic cooperation and investor confidence between the two countries.

"The establishment of CPF Group in Rwanda is not merely a corporate expansion, it is a powerful statement of confidence, partnership and shared destiny between Kenya and Rwanda," Mwawasi said.

This investment, she observed, reflects "the shared ambition of our nations" to deepen capital markets integration and accelerate sustainable regional development.